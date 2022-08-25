‘She-Hulk’ Episode 2 Reactions

Ben Lindbergh and Khal Davenport break down Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. They start by talking about their overall thoughts on the series so far (5:12), before recapping the latest episode (14:08). Later, they talk about how the episode crosses over with the rest of the MCU (22:17). Finally, in honor of Blonsky’s comeback, they each come up with a haiku about the show (50:41).
Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Khal Davenport
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
