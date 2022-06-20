 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 5 Reactions

Plus, Charles, Jo, and Jomi discuss the introduction of the Legend to the show and what may be to come with the character

By Charles Holmes, Joanna Robinson, and Jomi Adeniran
Amazon Prime Video


Charles, Jo, and Jomi are back to break down the fifth episode of Season 3 of The Boys and give their instant reactions (02:00). They discuss the introduction of the Legend to the show and what may be to come with the character (19:00). Later, listen as Charles airs his grievances with #SupeLivesMatter, A-Train, and Blue Hawk (50:00).

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

MLB Price Check-In, NBA Free Agency, and Fanatics Collectibles’ New CEO

Mike and Jesse begin by running through current pricing on MLB cards and speculate where the market could go from here, before wondering how NBA free agency could affect player pricing and sharing their opinions on this week’s newest releases

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Dave Chang Goes to Italy

Dave recaps his trip by talking countryside train rides, gelato vs. ice cream, and eating a pizza-pocket at a Roman McDonald’s

By Dave Chang

Sad Bois Club: Dissecting Drake’s Surprise New Dance Album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

The biggest rapper in the world has returned with a record featuring very little rapping. Did Drake pull off his house music turn? And is the album actually bleaker than it appears?

By Justin Sayles

Yankees Streak Ends at Nine and Eamon McAnaney on Scherzer’s Return

Plus, the latest on the Mets and Zach Braziller on the NBA draft

By John Jastremski

Back From Vacation to More Mid Baseball 

Plus, reacting to the Warriors winning another ring and Johnny Cueto’s return to glory

By Jason Goff

Recapping Matt Fitzpatrick’s U.S. Open Win

Plus, breaking down the most impressive and disappointing performances from the weekend

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard