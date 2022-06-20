‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 5 Reactions

Charles, Jo, and Jomi are back to break down the fifth episode of Season 3 of The Boys and give their instant reactions (02:00). They discuss the introduction of the Legend to the show and what may be to come with the character (19:00). Later, listen as Charles airs his grievances with #SupeLivesMatter, A-Train, and Blue Hawk (50:00).
Hosts: Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
