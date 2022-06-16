‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 2 Reactions

Joanna, Jomi, and Steve are here to give you their reactions to the second episode of Ms. Marvel. They start by discussing the process of Kamala learning more and more about her powers. (9:50). Later on, they talk about the potential villains of the show (43:02) and wrap up by answering some mailbag questions (1:10:39).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

