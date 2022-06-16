 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 2 Reactions

Joanna, Jomi, and Steve discuss the process of Kamala learning more about her powers and break down the show’s villains

By Joanna Robinson, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Joanna, Jomi, and Steve are here to give you their reactions to the second episode of Ms. Marvel. They start by discussing the process of Kamala learning more and more about her powers. (9:50). Later on, they talk about the potential villains of the show (43:02) and wrap up by answering some mailbag questions (1:10:39).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

