‘Chainsaw Man’ Series Premiere Reactions



Charles Holmes and Justin Charity get you ready to hunt some devils as they react to the series premiere of Chainsaw Man! They go over the history of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga, how the pandemic ultimately drew in more readers, and why the story resonates with an American audience. Also, they discuss MAPPA’s reputation for creating high-level anime, the episode’s focus on Denji and Pochita, as well as the potential for a more widespread audience as the show grows.

Host: Charles Holmes and Justin Charity

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

