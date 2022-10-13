 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘She-Hulk’ Season Finale Reactions

The guys break down the last episode and compare the series to other Phase Four Marvel entries

By Ben Lindbergh, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Disney+


Ben is joined by the Mint Edition duo of Steve and Jomi to discuss the fourth-wall-breaking season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (02:00). The guys discuss what the episode could’ve been without Jen’s visit to the Marvel writer’s room (30:00). Later, they look at how the She-Hulk season finale holds up against all other Marvel Phase Four finales (57:00).

Host: Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Steve Ahlman and Jomi Adeniran
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

