NBA Trouble Teams, the WR Mini-Pyramid, and the Knicks Can’t Catch a Break With Howard Beck, Sean Fennessey, and Steve Ceruti

Bill Simmons and his guests run through some NBA and NFL topics, including the Jets, the Stefon Diggs trade, a Knicks check-in, the volatile Suns, and much more

By Bill Simmons, Howard Beck, Sean Fennessey, and Steve Ceruti
Sacramento Kings v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons runs through some NBA and NFL topics, including three NBA teams in trouble, the Jets, and the Stefon Diggs trade, before sharing his NFL WR mini-pyramid with Steve Ceruti (2:24). Then, Bill is joined by Sean Fennessey and Howard Beck to do a Knicks check-in after hearing the news that Julius Randle’s injury will keep him out for the rest of the season (37:12). Finally, Howard and Bill hit some other NBA topics, including the volatile Suns, Nikola Jokic’s next MVP, NBA awards ideas, and more (1:08:27).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Howard Beck, Sean Fennessey, and Steve Ceruti
Producer: Kyle Crichton

