A Masters–NBA Title Crossover, Caitlin’s New World, and the ‘Curb’ Mini Pyramid With Joe House. Plus, Creating ‘3 Body Problem’ With David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to talk college hoops, NBA title contenders paired with Masters contenders, and more. And later, ‘3 Body Problem’ creators David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo join to talk sci-fi and making the show itself.