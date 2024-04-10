 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Masters–NBA Title Crossover, Caitlin’s New World, and the ‘Curb’ Mini Pyramid With Joe House. Plus, Creating ‘3 Body Problem’ With David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to talk college hoops, NBA title contenders paired with Masters contenders, and more. And later, ‘3 Body Problem’ creators David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo join to talk sci-fi and making the show itself.

By Bill Simmons and Joe House
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss athletes who have raised the profile of a sport and where Caitlin Clark fits into that group (4:05), NBA title contenders paired with Masters contenders (29:01), and Bill’s Curb Your Enthusiasm mini pyramid (1:09:09). Then Bill is joined by 3 Body Problem creators David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo for a spoiler-free discussion about creating a bingeable TV show in 2024, David and Dan’s decision to leap into sci-fi after Game of Thrones, the future of entertainment technology, and more (1:24:33).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

