Best In-Game Dunkers, LeBron Vs. Steph 37.0, Chicago’s New QB Hero, and Building a 2024 Media Company With Jason Goff and Dave Finocchio

Bill runs through a wide range of topics, including the Pats’ bad spending habits, playoff hopes for the Lakers and Warriors, and so much more

By Bill Simmons and Jason Goff
NFL Combine Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons runs through six sports topics, including playoff hopes for the Lakers and Warriors, the Patriots’ poor spending habits, the uncertain future of NFL Network’s GMFB, all-time in-game dunkers, and more (1:58). Then Bill is joined by Jason Goff to discuss the Bears trading QB Justin Fields to the Steelers, a Bears QB deep-dive, Chicago preparing for Caleb Williams, and more (29:02). Finally, Bill talks with Bleacher Report cofounder Dave Finocchio about starting BR in the mid-2000s, competing with sites like Vice, BuzzFeed, and SB Nation, his newest platform The Cool Down, and the differences between building a media company 20 years ago versus today (1:02:48).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jason Goff and Dave Finocchio
Producer: Kyle Crichton

