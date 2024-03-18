The Maybe-Dangerous Mavs, a Pelicans Climb, LeBron’s All-NBA Case, and NFL Draft Guesses With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Kyrie Irving’s ridiculous game-winner vs. the Nuggets, concerning Suns stats, and the new officiating trends (2:38) before talking about Tyrese Haliburton’s post-injury play, Pelicans optimism, and All-NBA ballots (44:28). Finally, they close the show with some NFL draft talk, where they try to make sense of the 2024 QB prospects (1:30:20).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS