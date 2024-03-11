 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The NBA’s 20-Year Shift, a Sneaky Rule Change, LeBron’s Next Deal, and So Long Mac Jones With Ryen Russillo

Plus, Bill and Ryen discuss potential flaws in the NBA’s biggest championship contenders

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the noticeable shift in NBA officiating since the All-Star break, and which teams could benefit or suffer from increased physicality on the floor (2:30), Nuggets vs. Celtics, and some potential fatal flaws in the title contenders, including the Cavaliers, Suns, Thunder, Bucks, and more (19:34). Then, they compare the talent in the NBA from 2004 to 2024, and check in with some of the bottom-tier NBA teams (44:58). Finally, they discuss LeBron’s next deal before touching on some NFL news, including the end of the Mac Jones era in New England, and the buzz about Russell Wilson going to the Steelers (1:23:04).

‌Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

