Milwaukee Blows It Up, and Miami’s Big Move With Kevin O’Connor and Joe House

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House and Kevin O’Connor to discuss the Bucks firing coach Adrian Griffin just 43 games into his first season, and the Heat trading for Terry Rozier (5:16), before discussing possible trade deadline teams, including the 76ers, Knicks, Clippers, Mavericks, Nets, Hawks, and more (25:30). Then, Bill’s dad gives his Boston sports report on the state of the Celtics, the post-Belichick Patriots, and the cheapskate Red Sox (1:11:53).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Kevin O’Connor, and Bill’s Dad
Producer: Kyle Crichton
