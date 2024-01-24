 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Milwaukee Blows It Up, and Miami’s Big Move With Kevin O’Connor and Joe House

Plus, a Celtics/Patriots report with Bill’s dad!

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and Kevin O'Connor
Sacramento Kings v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House and Kevin O’Connor to discuss the Bucks firing coach Adrian Griffin just 43 games into his first season, and the Heat trading for Terry Rozier (5:16), before discussing possible trade deadline teams, including the 76ers, Knicks, Clippers, Mavericks, Nets, Hawks, and more (25:30). Then, Bill’s dad gives his Boston sports report on the state of the Celtics, the post-Belichick Patriots, and the cheapskate Red Sox (1:11:53).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Kevin O’Connor, and Bill’s Dad
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Bucks Had No Choice but to Fire Adrian Griffin

Milwaukee might have looked fine, but internally it was a mess under its rookie head coach. Can a new voice—and scheme—put Giannis and Dame back on a title track?

By Kevin O'Connor

The 2024 McDonald’s All-American Roster Release, Good Call–Bad Call, and Caitlin Clark’s Collision With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann discuss the good, the bag, and the ugly in college basketball, including Dusty May and Florida Atlantic escaping UTSA in overtime, Bruce Pearl and Auburn emerging as true contenders, and much more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Part 2, and Swim Week on ‘Miami’

Chelsea and Zach talk all things ‘Southern Charm’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

‘WWE Raw’ Is Netflix Bound! Plus, Cody and CM Punk’s Showdown Was Maj!

Later, they close the show by responding to some of your mailbag questions!

By Peter Rosenberg

The Biggest Questions About WWE’s Massive Deal With Netflix

‘Raw’ is coming to streaming. There’s plenty to sort out in the meantime.

By Khal Davenport

Joel Embiid Drops 70, and Brian Johnson’s Out!

Sheil, Chris, and Raheem discuss the historic night for Embiid and what the Sixers need to do to get out of the second round. Plus, the Philadelphia Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, which comes as no surprise.

By Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more