 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KC’s Receiver Dilemma, UFC 293, ESPN in Trouble, and Million-Dollar Picks With Ariel Helwani and Ben Thompson

Bill shares his thoughts on the NFL season opener, Canada’s FIBA run, Disney vs. Spectrum, and so much more!

By Bill Simmons and Ariel Helwani
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares some postgame thoughts about the Lions’ season-opening win over the Chiefs (3:02) before making his Million-Dollar Picks for Week 1 (14:32). Then, Bill is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss Team Canada’s FIBA run, UFC 293 story lines, and a disagreement on the Buffalo Bills (24:10). Then, Bill talks with business and tech analyst Ben Thompson about Disney vs. Spectrum, what it says for the future of cable, and more (57:04).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ariel Helwani and Ben Thompson
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

There’s No Slowing the Lions’ Hype Train, and Other Takeaways From Detroit’s Week 1 Win Over Kansas City

It was a terrible night for Kadarius Toney and the Chiefs receivers, while the Lions rookies excelled. Here’s what you need to know from the first game of the 2023 NFL season.

By Nora Princiotti

Week 1 Implications for Giants and Jets, the Yankees Youngsters Surge, and Football Fridays

JJ is joined by a host of guests to preview the Jets and Giants games, make some picks for NFL Week 1, and talk fantasy football

By John Jastremski

Best Movie Goop

What is the best movie goop? Dave, Jo, and Neil discuss!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Deep Dive Into the Cardporn Scandal With Darren Rovell. Plus, an NFL Market Preview With Chris McGill.

Jesse runs the show solo today, although Mike quickly calls in for a chat. Also, Jesse touches on Lorcana prices and Deion Sanders’s card value going up!

By Jesse Gibson and Mike Gioseffi

Inside the Succession Problems at Disney, Plus Strike Updates and ‘Reservation Dogs’

What’s going on with the power struggle between Bob Chapek and Bob Iger? How might strike negotiations being at a standstill affect next year’s summer movies? Why is Season 3 of ‘Reservation Dogs’ feeling like an epilogue? And more!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Pats-Eagles Preview With Ben Solak

Brian and Ben Solak talk about where Rhamondre Stevenson ranks among the NFL’s top backs, Jalen Hurts’s development, and more

By Brian Barrett and Ben Solak