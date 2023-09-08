KC’s Receiver Dilemma, UFC 293, ESPN in Trouble, and Million-Dollar Picks With Ariel Helwani and Ben Thompson

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares some postgame thoughts about the Lions’ season-opening win over the Chiefs (3:02) before making his Million-Dollar Picks for Week 1 (14:32). Then, Bill is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss Team Canada’s FIBA run, UFC 293 story lines, and a disagreement on the Buffalo Bills (24:10). Then, Bill talks with business and tech analyst Ben Thompson about Disney vs. Spectrum, what it says for the future of cable, and more (57:04).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ariel Helwani and Ben Thompson
Producer: Kyle Crichton
