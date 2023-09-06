The Anthony Edwards Moment, the Lions Bandwagon, and NFL Playoff Picks With Rob Mahoney and Peter Schrager

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the FIBA World Cup, including Anthony Edwards becoming the cornerstone for Team USA, America’s struggle with centers in international play, the exciting Team Canada, and more (1:53). Then, Bill talks with Peter Schrager of Fox Sports and NFL Network about Detroit Lions hype, Aaron Rodgers anticipation, and more sleeper teams (29:32), before running through their NFL playoff predictions (54:54).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS