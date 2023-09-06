 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Anthony Edwards Moment, the Lions Bandwagon, and NFL Playoff Picks With Rob Mahoney and Peter Schrager

Plus, talking all things FIBA World Cup, including Team USA’s struggles with centers

By Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney
New York Jets v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the FIBA World Cup, including Anthony Edwards becoming the cornerstone for Team USA, America’s struggle with centers in international play, the exciting Team Canada, and more (1:53). Then, Bill talks with Peter Schrager of Fox Sports and NFL Network about Detroit Lions hype, Aaron Rodgers anticipation, and more sleeper teams (29:32), before running through their NFL playoff predictions (54:54).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

