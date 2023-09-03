 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Annual NFC Over/Unders, Guess the Lines Week 1, and Favorite NFL Futures With Cousin Sal

Bill and Cousin Sal make their picks for how every team in the NFC will perform this season and then discuss some of their favorite NFL futures bets

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to run through the expected win totals of every NFC team and make their over/under picks.

NFC East (3:40)
NFC North (22:07)
NFC South (31:01)
NFC West (44:28)

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton


In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal for their 17th year of Guess the Lines (1:37) before they run through some of their favorite NFL futures bets (49:28).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

