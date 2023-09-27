The Dame Trade Hostage Crisis, a Lethal Browns D, and Miami’s Speed and Motion Apex With Wosny Lambre and Michael Lombardi

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss new reports that the Raptors are a front-runner to acquire Damian Lillard in a trade (3:32), before looking at some fake trades and sleeper teams for Lillard (21:27). Next, Bill talks with Michael Lombardi about the Browns’ dominant defense (45:17), the terrifying Dolphins offense (1:08:42), and more.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Michael Lombardi and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Kyle Crichton
