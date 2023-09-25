 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Dallas Letdown, Taylor Swift’s KC Date, Cleveland’s Crazy D, Chicago’s Agony, and Week 4 Lines With Cousin Sal

Plus, ICYMI, the Dolphins put up 70 points on the Broncos!

By Bill Simmons
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys’ shocking loss to the Cardinals, Ravens-Colts, Titans-Browns, the Dolphins putting up 70 points on the Broncos, Jaguars-Texans, Jets-Patriots, and more (1:07), before Nathan Hubbard joins to discuss the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship (44:20). Next, Bill and Sal guess the lines for NFL Week 4 (58:07), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:25:57).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

