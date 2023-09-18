The Floundering Pats, Lamar’s Big Day, the Struggling Wilsons, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss another uninspiring Patriots loss to the scary Dolphins and where they rank among the 0-2 teams (1:39) before running through other Week 2 notes, including: Cowboys-Jets, Micah Parsons’s DPOY candidacy, Lamar Jackson’s game-winning performance vs. the Bengals, Chargers-Titans, Lions-Seahawks, Jaguars-Chiefs, shaky 2-0 teams, and more (18:02). Finally, they guess the lines for NFL Week 3 (1:03:35) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:26:37).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
