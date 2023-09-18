 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Floundering Pats, Lamar’s Big Day, the Struggling Wilsons, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal

Bill and Cousin Sal break down the most important moments from NFL Week 2

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss another uninspiring Patriots loss to the scary Dolphins and where they rank among the 0-2 teams (1:39) before running through other Week 2 notes, including: Cowboys-Jets, Micah Parsons’s DPOY candidacy, Lamar Jackson’s game-winning performance vs. the Bengals, Chargers-Titans, Lions-Seahawks, Jaguars-Chiefs, shaky 2-0 teams, and more (18:02). Finally, they guess the lines for NFL Week 3 (1:03:35) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:26:37).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

