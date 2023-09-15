Cousins/Jets Momentum, Cowboys Fever, a Red Sox Reset, and Million-Dollar Picks With Bryan Curtis and Kevin Hench

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons quickly reacts to Eagles-Vikings before making his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 2 (2:38). Then, Bill is joined by The Ringer’s editor-at-large, Bryan Curtis, to discuss good feelings surrounding the Dallas Cowboys, media notes from Week 1, and more (22:13). Finally, Bill talks with distressed Red Sox fan Kevin Hench after the news of GM Chaim Bloom being fired (1:07:58).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Bryan Curtis and Kevin Hench
Producer: Kyle Crichton
