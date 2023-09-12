The Jets in Despair, a Wide-Open AFC East, and the Big UFC-WWE Merger With Sean Fennessey, Ben Solak, and Nick Khan

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Sean Fennessey to discuss Aaron Rodgers’s season-ending injury a mere four snaps into the Jets season, the Jets’ inexplicable win in their game against the Bills, what the Jets will do now, and more (1:47). Then Bill talks with Ben Solak about the new landscape in the AFC East after NFL Week 1, including the Dolphins as the new favorites, the Bills’ rocky Week 1, the Jets’ fast drop, and the sleeper Patriots (33:00). Finally, Bill is joined by the CEO of WWE, Nick Khan, to discuss WWE and UFC’s official merger into the TKO Group, the state of boxing, what is next for ESPN, possible mega media mergers, and more (1:08:42).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Sean Fennessey, Benjamin Solak, and Nick Khan
Producer: Kyle Crichton
