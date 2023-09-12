 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Jets in Despair, a Wide-Open AFC East, and the Big UFC-WWE Merger With Sean Fennessey, Ben Solak, and Nick Khan

Sean Fennessey joins to discuss Aaron Rodgers’s season-ending Achilles injury, Ben Solak talks new landscape in the AFC East after NFL Week 1, and Nick Khan digs into WWE and UFC’s official merger into the TKO Group

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Ben Solak
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Sean Fennessey to discuss Aaron Rodgers’s season-ending injury a mere four snaps into the Jets season, the Jets’ inexplicable win in their game against the Bills, what the Jets will do now, and more (1:47). Then Bill talks with Ben Solak about the new landscape in the AFC East after NFL Week 1, including the Dolphins as the new favorites, the Bills’ rocky Week 1, the Jets’ fast drop, and the sleeper Patriots (33:00). Finally, Bill is joined by the CEO of WWE, Nick Khan, to discuss WWE and UFC’s official merger into the TKO Group, the state of boxing, what is next for ESPN, possible mega media mergers, and more (1:08:42).

‌Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Sean Fennessey, Benjamin Solak, and Nick Khan
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

What We Learned About the Pats in Week 1, With Ted Johnson

Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson joins to talk takeaways from the New England Patriots’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles and look ahead to their face-off with the Miami Dolphins

By Brian Barrett

There Goes the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Era. Here Comes Chaos.

The New York Jets built their entire infrastructure around one man. After Week 1, he’s out for the year with a torn Achilles. What are the ripple effects from Rodgers’s injury?

By Nora Princiotti

Aaron Rodgers Gave the Jets Reason to Believe. Is There Any Hope Without Him?

Rodgers was supposed to be the Jets’ quarterback savior, but his season might now be over after just four snaps. After beating the Bills on Monday night, the Jets are about to find out what type of team they are without him.

By Danny Heifetz

Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic Win the U.S. Open, Arsenal’s WCL Exit and More

Ian, Musa, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes also talks about the issues with scheduling games so soon after the women’s World Cup

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Play

Jets ‘MNF’ Win, Aaron Rodgers Injury Reaction, Track to the Future, and Previewing NFL Week 2 Lines With Cousin Sal and John Jastremski

Tate is joined by Cousin Sal and John Jastremski to talk Week 2 lines, recap Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and much more!

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more

The Uncomfortable Artificiality of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

The story of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s underdog soccer team has made for compelling drama. But what Wrexham is trying to accomplish on the pitch belies something far more cynical outside it.

By Miles Surrey