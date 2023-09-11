A Niners and Cowboys Party, Tyreek Runs Amok, Six-Man Booths, and Four-Box Bliss

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys’ 40-point shutout victory over the Giants, the Eagles’ narrow victory over the Patriots, the Chargers-Dolphins shootout, Titans-Saints, Broncos-Raiders, and more (2:21), before they guess the lines for NFL Week 2 (49:41). Finally, they close the show with Parent Corner with special guest Jimmy Kimmel (1:07:00).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Jimmy Kimmel
Producer: Kyle Crichton
