The “My Guy” Fantasy Football Draft With Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Danny Kelly

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Danny Kelly of The Ringer Fantasy Football Show for the “My Guy” Fantasy Football Draft, where they identify NFL players who fit unique categories on draft day (2:24). Then, Bill talks with Garrett Bush of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show about the Browns, Cleveland’s relationship with Pittsburgh, Browns fans’ affinity for Baker Mayfield, Cavaliers predictions, and more (1:16:42).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, Danny Kelly, and Garrett Bush
Producer: Kyle Crichton
