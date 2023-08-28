Surprise NFL Playoff Teams, the Post-Lance Niners, and the Least Defensible Trades Ever With Michael Lombardi



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons quickly hits on some sports stories, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s FIBA presence and Mookie Betts’s MVP case (1:16), before he is joined by Michael Lombardi to discuss the 49ers trading Trey Lance to the Cowboys, and just how big of a “what-if” trading up for Lance was for the Niners in the first place (7:44). Then, they discuss long shot NFL playoff teams (32:09), before talking about Michael’s new book, Football Done Right: Setting the Record Straight on the Coaches, Players, and History of the NFL, available September 5 (1:15:39).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Michael Lombardi

Producer: Kyle Crichton

