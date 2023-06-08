 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joker’s Wild in Miami, CP3’s Future, CNN Turmoil, and Streaming TV Chaos With Kevin Wildes, Dave Jacoby, and Matt Belloni

Bill, Kevin Wildes, and David Jacoby discuss the Denver Nuggets’ dominating win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic becoming the indisputable best player in the league, and the road map for Miami

By Bill Simmons, David Jacoby, and Matthew Belloni
SPORTS-BKN-NUGGETS-HEAT-MI Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by David Jacoby and Kevin Wildes to talk about Denver’s dominating win over the Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic ascending to the indisputable best player in the league, and the road map for Miami to still win this series before they predict tomorrow morning’s headlines. Later, they discuss the rumor that Phoenix will waive Chris Paul, what’s next for Bob Myers, and a wild day on social media for Zion Williamson (1:10). Then, Bill is joined by Matt Belloni from Puck to discuss Chris Licht’s failure at CNN, how the network can pick up the pieces, and which cable entities can survive the 2020s. They also discuss the current state of media and if the streaming bubble is starting to burst (67:20).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: David Jacoby, Kevin Wildes, and Matt Belloni
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

