Six NBA Forks in the Road, Plus Wemby’s Charisma With Brian Windhorst and Best Early NFL Futures With Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons starts the show by talking about six guys he believes are the most interesting in the NBA over the next few days. Then, he is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss what makes Victor Wembanyama different from past generational prospects. They also talk about how Wemby’s handled his growing fame, what San Antonio’s long-term plan is for him, and more (28:12). Then, The Ringer’s Ben Solak joins Bill to run through some of their favorite futures bets for the upcoming NFL season (1:05:15).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Brian Windhorst and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS