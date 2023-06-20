 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Six NBA Forks in the Road, Plus Wemby’s Charisma With Brian Windhorst and Best Early NFL Futures With Ben Solak

Bill and Brian Windhorst discuss the uniqueness of Victor Wembanyama before Ben Solak joins to go through some bets for the upcoming NFL season

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak
Boulogne-Levallois v AS Monaco Basket - Betclic Elite Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons starts the show by talking about six guys he believes are the most interesting in the NBA over the next few days. Then, he is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss what makes Victor Wembanyama different from past generational prospects. They also talk about how Wemby’s handled his growing fame, what San Antonio’s long-term plan is for him, and more (28:12). Then, The Ringer’s Ben Solak joins Bill to run through some of their favorite futures bets for the upcoming NFL season (1:05:15).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Brian Windhorst and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Isaiah Blakely

