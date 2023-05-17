 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jokic Prevails, Wemby to San Antonio, and Philly’s Culture Fail

Plus, NBA draft talk and some fun NFL over/unders with Tate Frazier and Michael Lombardi

By Bill Simmons, Michael Lombardi, Tate Frazier, and Steve Ceruti
BASKET-FRA-ELITE-BOULOGNE-LEVALLOIS-PARIS Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons briefly reacts to the Nuggets winning Game 1 of the Western Conference finals over the Lakers (0:39). Then Bill talks with Tate Frazier about the Spurs winning the NBA draft lottery, the Hornets’ second overall pick, and Scoot Henderson vs. Brandon Miller (8:13), before they are joined by Steve Ceruti to discuss some fake trades, draft prospects, and the ceiling for the Spurs’ 2023-24 season (32:04). Then Bill is joined by Michael Lombardi of VSiN and The Daily Coach to discuss the 76ers’ second-round playoff exit, the Sixers firing Doc Rivers, and the lack of team culture in Philadelphia (1:01:57). Later, they discuss some alarming NFL win totals for next season, including the Texans, Bears, Packers, Steelers, and Patriots (1:34:32).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Michael Lombardi, Tate Frazier, and Steve Ceruti
Producer: Kyle Crichton

