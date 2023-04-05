 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Masters Story Lines and Fun Food Arguments With Dave Chang, Joe House, and Nathan Hubbard. Plus, Jason Isbell’s First BS Interview!

Bill Simmons talks with Dave Chang, Joe House, and Nathan Hubbard about their return to Augusta National Golf Course. Later, Jason Isbell stops by to discuss the new HBO Music Box doc about him!

By Bill Simmons, Dave Chang, Joe House, and Nathan Hubbard
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons sits down with Dave Chang, Joe House, and Nathan Hubbard in Augusta, Georgia, to discuss returning to Augusta National Golf Course, the biggest Masters Tournament story lines, food debates, favorite Masters bets, and more (2:07). Then Bill is joined by singer-songwriter Jason Isbell to discuss the new HBO Music Box documentary, Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed—premiering April 7 (51:26).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jason Isbell, Dave Chang, Joe House, and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kyle Crichton

