NBA Playoff Chaos, the Positionless Awards Problem, Caitlin Clark vs. LSU, and Inexplicable NBA Stories With Ryen Russillo and Van Lathan



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Bucks’ decisive win over the 76ers, the Warriors coming up short vs. a Nuggets team without Nikola Jokic, the Mavericks playing themselves out of the playoffs, and the updated NBA playoff picture (3:13), before discussing the upcoming shift to positionless All-NBA teams and 2022-23 All-NBA arguments (33:19). Finally Bill and Ryen are joined by Van Lathan to discuss LSU beating Iowa in the NCAAW championship game, Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball, the strangest NBA story lines leading up to the playoffs, and more (1:06:42)!

‌Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Ryen Russillo and Van Lathan

Producer: Kyle Crichton

