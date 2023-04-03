 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Playoff Chaos, the Positionless Awards Problem, Caitlin Clark vs. LSU, and Inexplicable NBA Stories With Ryen Russillo and Van Lathan

Plus, the guys talk the strangest NBA story lines leading up to the playoffs, Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball, and more

By Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo, and Van Lathan
Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Bucks’ decisive win over the 76ers, the Warriors coming up short vs. a Nuggets team without Nikola Jokic, the Mavericks playing themselves out of the playoffs, and the updated NBA playoff picture (3:13), before discussing the upcoming shift to positionless All-NBA teams and 2022-23 All-NBA arguments (33:19). Finally Bill and Ryen are joined by Van Lathan to discuss LSU beating Iowa in the NCAAW championship game, Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball, the strangest NBA story lines leading up to the playoffs, and more (1:06:42)!

‌Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ryen Russillo and Van Lathan
Producer: Kyle Crichton

