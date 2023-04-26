 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft Questions, a Celtics Choke, Butler’s Crazy Career and a Nut Punch Draft

The guys also react to the Aaron Rodgers trade and break down what it means for the Jets and Packers

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, Danny Kelly, Joe House, and David Jacoby
Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons recaps the Celtics’ Game 5 loss to the Hawks, before he is joined by Ben Solak and Danny Kelly of The Ringer NFL Draft Show to discuss the Aaron Rodgers trade, what the Texans will do with their two first-round picks, QB bust potential, trade-back teams, top prospects, and more. Then Bill talks with David Jacoby and Joe House about Jimmy Butler’s historic performance vs. the Bucks in Game 4, Lakers-Grizzlies, Round 2 anticipation, the surging Knicks, and more.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ben Solak, Danny Kelly, Joe House and Dave Jacoby
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

