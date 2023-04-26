NFL Draft Questions, a Celtics Choke, Butler’s Crazy Career and a Nut Punch Draft

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons recaps the Celtics’ Game 5 loss to the Hawks, before he is joined by Ben Solak and Danny Kelly of The Ringer NFL Draft Show to discuss the Aaron Rodgers trade, what the Texans will do with their two first-round picks, QB bust potential, trade-back teams, top prospects, and more. Then Bill talks with David Jacoby and Joe House about Jimmy Butler’s historic performance vs. the Bucks in Game 4, Lakers-Grizzlies, Round 2 anticipation, the surging Knicks, and more.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ben Solak, Danny Kelly, Joe House and Dave Jacoby
Producer: Kyle Crichton
