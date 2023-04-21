Westbrook’s Resurrection, Curry’s Rally, and the GOAT TV Shows With Rob Mahoney and Andy Greenwald



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss Clippers-Suns Game 3, Russell Westbrook’s inexplicable rejuvenation, and whether the Suns can pull off a playoff run relying so heavily on their stars (1:53), before talking Kings-Warriors, 76ers-Nets, predictions for the weekend, and more (23:37). Then Bill is joined by Andy Greenwald of The Watch podcast to discuss HBO’s Succession, its case to be in the Mount Rushmore of TV, the anticipation around how the series will end, and more (50:15).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Rob Mahoney and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS