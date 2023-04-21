 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Westbrook’s Resurrection, Curry’s Rally, and the GOAT TV Shows With Rob Mahoney and Andy Greenwald

Bill and Rob also talk about 76ers-Nets and give their predictions for the weekend

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, and Andy Greenwald
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Three Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss Clippers-Suns Game 3, Russell Westbrook’s inexplicable rejuvenation, and whether the Suns can pull off a playoff run relying so heavily on their stars (1:53), before talking Kings-Warriors, 76ers-Nets, predictions for the weekend, and more (23:37). Then Bill is joined by Andy Greenwald of The Watch podcast to discuss HBO’s Succession, its case to be in the Mount Rushmore of TV, the anticipation around how the series will end, and more (50:15).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Rob Mahoney and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Rangers Take a 2-0 Lead, Mets Stay Hot on the West Coast, Nestor Shines, and Johnathan Peterlin Talks Knicks-Cavs

Plus, JJ once again tests his trivia skills

By John Jastremski

‘Succession’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 5

Every Friday, Ringer staffers gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘Succession’ episode. This week’s topic: Lukas Matsson.

By The Ringer Staff

The Cavaliers Are Ruthlessly Hunting Jalen Brunson

The Knicks star has nowhere to hide against Cleveland, which is running him ragged on the defensive end. Can New York find a way to stop the relentless bullying of its point guard?

By Michael Pina

Versatile Big Men Revolutionized the NBA. Meet the NFL Draft Prospects Who Could Change Football.

From Darnell Washington to Bijan Robinson to Anthony Richardson, this NFL draft class is full of prospects who shatter positional stereotypes

By Danny Heifetz

A Midseason Wellness Check on Everyone in ‘Yellowjackets’

Five episodes into the second season, it’s safe to say that we should be worried about basically every character (and also their pets)

By Jodi Walker

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Thursday Something: First-Class Flight Issues, the Take of the Censch, and Half a Diperstein

Plus, Rosenberg takes mailbag questions throughout the show—and does SGG love Peter more than Natalie does?

By Peter Rosenberg