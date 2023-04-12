The Lakers Escape and Miami Flops With Kevin O’Connor. Plus, Wesley Morris on ‘Air,’ ‘Succession,’ and Ben Affleck’s Unique Career.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor to discuss how the Lakers survived the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament, a look ahead to Lakers-Grizzlies, a disappointing Heat loss to the Hawks, NBA Round 2 dream matchups, and more (1:33), before talking with The New York Times’ Wesley Morris about why everyone loves the film Air, revisiting Ben Affleck’s Hollywood legacy, HBO’s Succession, and more (49:00).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Wesley Morris
Producer: Kyle Crichton
