The Scary Suns and Mobley’s Rise With Rob Mahoney, and the Incredible Season 1 Finale of ‘Succession’ With Derek Thompson and Joanna Robinson

Bill and Rob also discuss the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, early playoff thoughts, and more

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, Derek Thompson, and Joanna Robinson
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the challenging Suns, the Nuggets’ biggest rival in the Western Conference (1:45), the Timberwolves rounding into shape, Evan Mobley’s development, early playoff thoughts, and more (21:37). Then, in an excerpt from The Ringer’s Prestige TV Podcast, Bill is joined by Joanna Robinson and Derek Thompson to discuss Succession Season 1, Episode 10: “Nobody Is Ever Missing” (49:27).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Derek Thompson, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kyle Crichton

