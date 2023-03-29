The Lamar Sweepstakes With Mallory Rubin. Plus, Half-Baked Ideas With Kevin Wildes.



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Mallory Rubin to discuss the relationship between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson seemingly hitting rock bottom, the four likeliest contenders to trade for Lamar, whether the Ravens will push for a trade before the NFL draft, where Lamar ranks among the current top QBs, and more (2:53). Then, Bill talks with Kevin Wildes of Fox Sports about rumors of the Patriots being interested in trading for Lamar, the relationship between Bill Belichick and Patriots ownership, and the Warriors’ ideal playoff opponent (42:47) before they fire up one of America’s favorite segments, Half-Baked Ideas (1:13:26)!

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Mallory Rubin and Kevin Wildes

Producer: Kyle Crichton

