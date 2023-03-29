 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Lamar Sweepstakes With Mallory Rubin. Plus, Half-Baked Ideas With Kevin Wildes.

Bill and Mallory break down Lamar Jackson’s relationship with the Ravens, and Kevin Wildes joins to discuss the Patriots and Warriors

By Bill Simmons and Mallory Rubin
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Mallory Rubin to discuss the relationship between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson seemingly hitting rock bottom, the four likeliest contenders to trade for Lamar, whether the Ravens will push for a trade before the NFL draft, where Lamar ranks among the current top QBs, and more (2:53). Then, Bill talks with Kevin Wildes of Fox Sports about rumors of the Patriots being interested in trading for Lamar, the relationship between Bill Belichick and Patriots ownership, and the Warriors’ ideal playoff opponent (42:47) before they fire up one of America’s favorite segments, Half-Baked Ideas (1:13:26)!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mallory Rubin and Kevin Wildes
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Did Joel Embiid Hurt His MVP Case by Sitting Out Against Jokic and the Nuggets?

Chris and Raheem discuss how the Sixers have handled the past few games

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

50 Shades of WR Prospects and Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request

The guys discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the wideouts in this year’s draft class

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

What Does the Defensive Player of the Year Winner Reveal About the State of NBA Offenses?

Seerat and Kyle also make their picks for this year’s award

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann

The 2008 Movie Draft

Sean, Amanda, and Chris conduct another round of drafting

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Rapid ‘WrestleMania’ Predictions, Ronda Rousey’s Downfall, and the NXT Rabbit Hole

Rosenberg and SGG also take a deep dive into NXT, talk Andy Kaufman’s career, and look ahead to ‘WrestleMania’

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

MVP Impact After Embiid Sits Out vs. Jokic, Ryan Whitney on Hockey Guy vs. NBA Guy, Plus ‘Succession’ Is Back!

Ryen also talks Kings-Timberwolves, the 8-seed New Orleans Pelicans, and the Houston Rockets in Tales From the Couch

By Ryen Russillo