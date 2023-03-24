 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Most Fun NFL Offseason Story Lines With Mina Kimes and Danny Kelly, Plus West Play-In Roulette With Michael Pina

Bill is joined by Danny and ESPN’s Mina Kimes to discuss the biggest NFL offseason story lines thus far. Michael later jumps in to talk first-team All-NBA conundrums and more.

By Bill Simmons, Danny Kelly, and Michael Pina
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Danny Kelly and ESPN’s Mina Kimes to discuss the biggest NFL offseason story lines so far, including the Panthers’ no. 1 overall draft pick, Lamar Jackson’s future, the Lions as the favorite in the NFC North, Sean Payton’s first season as the Broncos HC, and the Aaron Rodgers saga (1:34). Then Bill talks with Michael Pina about Karl Anthony Towns’s return to the Timberwolves, most fun Western Conference play-in matchups, first-team All-NBA conundrums, and more (1:07:24).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mina Kimes, Danny Kelly, and Michael Pina
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

