Most Fun NFL Offseason Story Lines With Mina Kimes and Danny Kelly, Plus West Play-In Roulette With Michael Pina

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Danny Kelly and ESPN’s Mina Kimes to discuss the biggest NFL offseason story lines so far, including the Panthers’ no. 1 overall draft pick, Lamar Jackson’s future, the Lions as the favorite in the NFC North, Sean Payton’s first season as the Broncos HC, and the Aaron Rodgers saga (1:34). Then Bill talks with Michael Pina about Karl Anthony Towns’s return to the Timberwolves, most fun Western Conference play-in matchups, first-team All-NBA conundrums, and more (1:07:24).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mina Kimes, Danny Kelly, and Michael Pina
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS