Lamar’s Next Move, the Rodgers Sweepstakes, and an Oscars Preview With Sheil Kapadia, John Jastremski, and Sean Fennessey

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Sheil Kapadia and John Jastremski to discuss the likelihood of Aaron Rodgers being traded to the Jets, Daniel Jones’s contract extension, and what Lamar Jackson’s nonexclusive franchise tag indicates about his future and possible new teams (2:12). Then Bill is joined by Sean Fennessey for the annual Oscars Preview. They discuss odds, predictions, their favorite films, and more (55:44).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Sheil Kapadia, John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS