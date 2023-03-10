 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lamar’s Next Move, the Rodgers Sweepstakes, and an Oscars Preview With Sheil Kapadia, John Jastremski, and Sean Fennessey

Plus, Bill is later joined by Sean Fennessey to talk about the annual Oscars Preview

By Bill Simmons, Sheil Kapadia, John Jastremski, and Sean Fennessey
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Sheil Kapadia and John Jastremski to discuss the likelihood of Aaron Rodgers being traded to the Jets, Daniel Jones’s contract extension, and what Lamar Jackson’s nonexclusive franchise tag indicates about his future and possible new teams (2:12). Then Bill is joined by Sean Fennessey for the annual Oscars Preview. They discuss odds, predictions, their favorite films, and more (55:44).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Sheil Kapadia, John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

