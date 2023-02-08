Notes on LeBron’s Big Night, Plus Peter Schrager on the Best Chiefs-Eagles Storylines



Bill Simmons discusses being in Crypto.com Arena to see LeBron James break the scoring title and takes a look back at LeBron’s career, legacy, and more (1:45). Then Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to talk about the three biggest story lines of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles’ path to the Super Bowl, Sean Payton heading to the Broncos, Lamar Jackson’s future, and more (33:18).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Peter Schrager

Producer: Kyle Crichton

