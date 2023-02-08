 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes on LeBron’s Big Night, Plus Peter Schrager on the Best Chiefs-Eagles Storylines

Bill and Schrager also discuss Sean Payton heading to the Broncos and Lamar Jackson’s future

By Bill Simmons
Bill Simmons discusses being in Crypto.com Arena to see LeBron James break the scoring title and takes a look back at LeBron’s career, legacy, and more (1:45). Then Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to talk about the three biggest story lines of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles’ path to the Super Bowl, Sean Payton heading to the Broncos, Lamar Jackson’s future, and more (33:18).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

