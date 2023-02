The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to break down the Chiefs’ win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Pat Mahomes’s GOAT potential, the Eagles’ defense not showing up, the controversial holding penalty near the end of the game, and what the 2024 Super Bowl odds look like. They close it out with the final Parent Corner of the season.

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Cousin Sal

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS