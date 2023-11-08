An NBA Power Poll, Plus Malcolm Gladwell Plays Sports Czar

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons gives his NBA power poll of all 30 teams through two weeks (1:41), before he is joined by Malcolm Gladwell to discuss tweaks they would make to major sports, including the NBA in-season tournament, restoring home-field advantage in the NFL, improving the MLB season, reducing tanking incentives in the NBA, regulating new athletic technologies, and more (31:08)!
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Malcolm Gladwell
Producer: Kyle Crichton
