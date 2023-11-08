 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An NBA Power Poll, Plus Malcolm Gladwell Plays Sports Czar

Bill and Malcolm discuss the changes they’d make to various sports, including reducing tanking incentives in the NBA, improving the MLB season, and much more

By Bill Simmons
Dallas Mavericks v Orlando Magic Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons gives his NBA power poll of all 30 teams through two weeks (1:41), before he is joined by Malcolm Gladwell to discuss tweaks they would make to major sports, including the NBA in-season tournament, restoring home-field advantage in the NFL, improving the MLB season, reducing tanking incentives in the NBA, regulating new athletic technologies, and more (31:08)!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Malcolm Gladwell
Producer: Kyle Crichton

