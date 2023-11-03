NBA “Too Soon?” With Joe House and Kyle Mann, Plus the Struggling Grizzlies and Week 9 NFL Picks With Chris Vernon

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House and J. Kyle Mann to ask some NBA questions: “Is it too soon to say the Knicks need to trade Julius Randle?” “Is it too soon to panic about the Heat?” “Is it too soon to say the Thunder might be a top-five team in the West?” and more (2:32). Then, Bill talks with Chris Vernon about the 0-5 Grizzlies before bouncing some NFL bets off of him and making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 9 (1:12:38).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, J. Kyle Mann, and Chris Vernon
Producer: Kyle Crichton
