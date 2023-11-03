 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA “Too Soon?” With Joe House and Kyle Mann, Plus the Struggling Grizzlies and Week 9 NFL Picks With Chris Vernon

We’re talking “Is it too soon?” NBA questions and more!

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, J. Kyle Mann, and Chris Vernon
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House and J. Kyle Mann to ask some NBA questions: “Is it too soon to say the Knicks need to trade Julius Randle?” “Is it too soon to panic about the Heat?” “Is it too soon to say the Thunder might be a top-five team in the West?” and more (2:32). Then, Bill talks with Chris Vernon about the 0-5 Grizzlies before bouncing some NFL bets off of him and making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 9 (1:12:38).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, J. Kyle Mann, and Chris Vernon
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

“I’m Goin’ to the Mall. … Jason Told Me I Need to Exfoliate.” 

Jason chats with Katherine Terrell about the upcoming Bears-Saints game before talking to Adam Rittenberg about some college football scandals

By Jason Goff

Victor Cruz on How the Giants Can Bounce Back, and Football Fridays

Plus, some causes for concern with the Knicks

By John Jastremski

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 6 Recaps

We’re talking all of this week’s ‘Bachelor’ news!

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

What Are We Going to Watch in 2024? Plus, More Marvel Problems.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys used fake Twitter accounts to clap back at TV critics, ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Euphoria’ won’t be released until 2025, and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Rise and Fall of a Card Business. Plus, Chris McGill Joins for a Market Update and NBA MVP Breakdown.

Mike and Jesse chat about Card Shop Live before Chris McGill joins for some NBA talk!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Should Reality Stars Have a Union? With Bethenny Frankel

The former Bravo star joins Matt to explain why she is pushing for the unionization of reality TV and how a union could protect reality stars

By Matthew Belloni