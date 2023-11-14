 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early NBA Surprises With Doc Rivers, Plus Netflix’s Dominating 2023 With Matthew Belloni

Bill and Doc Rivers evaluate the teams at the top of each conference, talk about their Bucks concerns, and more

By Bill Simmons and Matthew Belloni
New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota Timberwolves


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Doc Rivers to discuss the NBA in-season tournament, the teams atop the Eastern and Western Conferences, the new-look Clippers, Anthony Edwards, the exciting Rockets, Bucks concerns, and more (6:30). Then Bill is joined by Matthew Belloni to discuss Netflix in 2023, how it continues to rise as other major streamers fall, the future of live sports, and much more (1:21:27).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Doc Rivers and Matthew Belloni
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Jessie Lopez

