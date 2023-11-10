 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The NBA’s Big Shift, Best NFL Future Bets, and Mega-Million-Dollar Picks With Howard Beck, Michael Pina, Ben Solak, and Raheem Palmer

Looking at the NFL and the big picture early into the NBA season

By Bill Simmons, Howard Beck, Michael Pina, Ben Solak, and Raheem Palmer
‌The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Howard Beck and Michael Pina to discuss some NBA big-picture story lines (2:08), before Bill talks to Ben Solak about the end of the Belichick era in New England (42:01) and some of their favorite NFL future bets (52:00). Then, Bill is joined by Raheem Palmer to discuss NFL Week 10 games before making the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 10 (1:29:27).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Howard Beck, Michael Pina, Ben Solak, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Kyle Crichton

