The NBA’s Big Shift, Best NFL Future Bets, and Mega-Million-Dollar Picks With Howard Beck, Michael Pina, Ben Solak, and Raheem Palmer

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Howard Beck and Michael Pina to discuss some NBA big-picture story lines (2:08), before Bill talks to Ben Solak about the end of the Belichick era in New England (42:01) and some of their favorite NFL future bets (52:00). Then, Bill is joined by Raheem Palmer to discuss NFL Week 10 games before making the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 10 (1:29:27).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Howard Beck, Michael Pina, Ben Solak, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Kyle Crichton
