Westbrook Vs. Harden, Belichick’s Next Move, the Kelce-Swift Distraction, and Million-Dollar Picks

Peter Schrager joins Bill to talk about the rock-bottom Patriots, the exciting Texans, Christian McCaffrey, and much more!

By Bill Simmons
Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons runs through the Venn diagram of James Harden and Russell Westbrook after the new Clippers trade rumors (2:28). Then, Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss the disappointing Giants, the slow-start Bengals, the new-low Patriots, MVP McCaffrey, the surprisingly exciting Texans, and more (20:38). Finally, Bill runs through his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 6 (1:16:24).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

