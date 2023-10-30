 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RIP Matthew Perry, Plus the Return of Cincy, a Bad Week 8 QB Draft, Wemby Live, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal

Cousin Sal joins to draft the 12 worst NFL QBs and answer some NFL burning questions like: “Do you believe in Will Levis,” “Are the Bengals officially back,” “Who will be the NFC 7-seed,” and more

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons remembers Matthew Perry (1:21), before he is joined by Cousin Sal to draft the 12 worst NFL QBs after some truly poor Week 8 quarterback play (11:30), and answer some NFL burning questions like: “Do you believe in Will Levis,” “Are the Bengals officially back,” “Who will be the NFC 7-seed,” and more (25:30). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 9 (57:49), and close the show with Parent Corner (1:26:19).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

