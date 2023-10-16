 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFC Upset Day, Awful QBs, the Sleeper Lions, Guess the Lines, and NBA Award Stuff With Cousin Sal and Joe House

The previously-undefeated Eagles and Niners lose to a pair of AFC underdogs

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and Cousin Sal Iacono
Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss some weird NFL outcomes, including the 49ers falling to the Browns, and the Jets beating the Eagles (1:18), before talking Bills-Giants, Saints-Texans, Patriots-Raiders, Falcons-Commanders, Seahawks-Bengals, and more (20:52). Next, Joe House joins as they guess the lines for NFL Week 7 (40:28), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:07:45).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

