Money Grabs, Eli Manning 2.0, NBA Rookie Watch, NFL Nerding, and an MCU Deep Dive With Craig Horlbeck, Danny Heifetz, Austin Gayle, J. Kyle Mann, and Joanna Robinson



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares some thoughts on the MLB playoffs and gives his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 6 (1:49) before he is joined by Craig Horlbeck and Danny Heifetz of The Ringer Fantasy Football Show to propose some exciting tweaks to the NFL season and make some current NFL player comps (17:52). Then, Bill talks with Austin Gayle about seven nerdy stats from the 2023-24 NFL season (53:24). Next, Bill is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the stacked NBA rookie class (1:12:04). Finally, Bill and Joanna Robinson discuss her new book, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, and the top five actors whose careers have benefited from the Marvel films (1:49:23).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Craig Horlbeck, Danny Heifetz, Austin Gayle, J. Kyle Mann, and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS