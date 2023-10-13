 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Money Grabs, Eli Manning 2.0, NBA Rookie Watch, NFL Nerding, and an MCU Deep Dive With Craig Horlbeck, Danny Heifetz, Austin Gayle, J. Kyle Mann, and Joanna Robinson

Bill is joined by an array of guests to break down the latest in the MLB, NFL, and NBA and discuss a new book about the MCU

By Bill Simmons, Craig Horlbeck, Danny Heifetz, Austin Gayle, J. Kyle Mann, and Joanna Robinson
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares some thoughts on the MLB playoffs and gives his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 6 (1:49) before he is joined by Craig Horlbeck and Danny Heifetz of The Ringer Fantasy Football Show to propose some exciting tweaks to the NFL season and make some current NFL player comps (17:52). Then, Bill talks with Austin Gayle about seven nerdy stats from the 2023-24 NFL season (53:24). Next, Bill is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the stacked NBA rookie class (1:12:04). Finally, Bill and Joanna Robinson discuss her new book, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, and the top five actors whose careers have benefited from the Marvel films (1:49:23).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Craig Horlbeck, Danny Heifetz, Austin Gayle, J. Kyle Mann, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 3 Recaps

More on Joan’s ‘Pretty Woman’ date, Ellen’s abrupt departure from the show, Rachel’s uncomfortable misfortunes with love, Sam’s poop dilemma, and more

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: Antihero’s Journey

What was Mobius’s past life like? Can Loki really be a good guy? And is Sylvie a fast fast-food learner?

By Daniel Chin

Can Porzingis Put the Celtics Over the Top? With Brian Robb. Plus, Pats-Raiders Preview With Vic Tafur.

And later, Brian and Jamie McClellan again discuss the Mac Jones article, give out game picks, and talk about their best bets

By Brian Barrett

Are Wembanyama Prices Too High or Just Right? Plus, Stadium Club Pushed and MLB Debut Patches Coming to Topps Chrome Update.

Plus, some hobby news, including the Leaf "Book of Love" cards, 2023 Topps Stadium Club’s release being pushed, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe With Joanna Robinson

Plus, talkin’ the trailer for Nathan Fielder and Safdie brothers’ new show, ‘The Curse’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and the Fights Over Song Credits

Howard King, a music industry expert and trial lawyer, sheds light on the complicated world of copyright infringement in the music industry

By Matthew Belloni