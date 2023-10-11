OKC’s Mega-Sleeper Potential With Kevin O’Connor and NFL Last Rites, 2023 Edition, With Benjamin Solak

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor to discuss the bright future of the Oklahoma City Thunder, what Chet Holmgren brings to the impressive young team, possible midseason trade candidates, and more (1:36). Then Bill is joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss the Broncos as a teardown candidate, a potential Kirk Cousins trade, C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young, the Steelers’ sputtering offense, Bill Belichick and the 1-4 Patriots, Daniel Jones’s struggles, and more (47:51).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton
