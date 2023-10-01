Boston Gets Jrue Holiday, Zach Wilson’s Alive, Belichick’s in Trouble, Buffalo’s Cruising, and Week 5 Lines With Ryen Russillo and Cousin Sal



In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Jrue Holiday being traded to the Celtics, what’s next for the Trail Blazers, a look at the new Eastern Conference, and more!

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton



In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Chiefs’ narrow victory over the Jets, the Cowboys’ drubbing of the Patriots, and Dolphins-Bills (2:09) before talking quarterback confidence rankings, Steelers-Texans, Colts-Rams, Christian McCaffrey’s MVP game, and more (24:25). Next, they guess the lines for NFL Week 5 (47:15) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:15:14).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Cousin Sal

Producer: Kyle Crichton

