 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston Gets Jrue Holiday, Zach Wilson’s Alive, Belichick’s in Trouble, Buffalo’s Cruising, and Week 5 Lines With Ryen Russillo and Cousin Sal

Bill and Ryen evaluate the Blazers-Celtics trade and discuss its impact on the Eastern Conference, and Cousin Sal joins to break down all the Week 4 NFL games

By Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo, and Cousin Sal Iacono
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Jrue Holiday being traded to the Celtics, what’s next for the Trail Blazers, a look at the new Eastern Conference, and more!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton


In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Chiefs’ narrow victory over the Jets, the Cowboys’ drubbing of the Patriots, and Dolphins-Bills (2:09) before talking quarterback confidence rankings, Steelers-Texans, Colts-Rams, Christian McCaffrey’s MVP game, and more (24:25). Next, they guess the lines for NFL Week 5 (47:15) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:15:14).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Hot Read, Week 4: When Josh Allen Is Clicking, the Bills Are Unstoppable

Buffalo’s superstar quarterback was firing on all cylinders in the team’s win over the Dolphins, which reaffirmed the Bills’ position in the top tier of the AFC. Plus, the Eagles have issues, Lamar Jackson is quietly in peak form, Zach Wilson finally flashed potential, awards, and more.

By Ben Solak

Eagles-Commanders Postgame Reaction: Eagles Squeak Out a Win and Remain Undefeated

Sheil and Ben break down the Eagles’ issues on both sides of the ball

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Celts Trade for Jrue Holiday With Michael Pina. Plus, Pats Hit Rock Bottom With James White.

Plus, Brian takes a moment to pay tribute to Tim Wakefield

By Brian Barrett and Michael Pina

Breaking Down Jrue to Boston, the Bright-Future Blazers, and the Sphere

Verno and KOC discuss how this trade will affect the Celtics, and KOC shares his experience at the U2 concert

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The 2023 Ryder Cup Ended With Hats Off to the Euros—and Questions for the Americans

The Europeans leave Rome with a 16.5-to-11.5 win, a sense of camaraderie, and a splendid captain in Luke Donald. The U.S. side leaves with … well, who knows?

By Elizabeth Nelson

2023 Ryder Cup Recap: Team Europe Cruises to Win Over U.S. Team

House and Hubbard break down everything that happened at the competition, including Rory McIlroy’s exchange with Joe LaCava

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard