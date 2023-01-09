Bye-Bye Rodgers, Tua and Lamar in Limbo, Dak vs. Brady, a Title Sleeper, and Playoff Lines with Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the biggest stories from NFL Week 18, including the Lions ending the Packers’ playoffs hopes, the Texans losing the no. 1 pick in the draft by beating the Colts, Cowboys-Commanders, the Bills’ two special-teams touchdowns in their win over the Patriots, potential playoff story lines, and more (1:41). Then, they guess the lines for NFL wild-card weekend (39:59) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:11:55).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
