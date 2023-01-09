 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bye-Bye Rodgers, Tua and Lamar in Limbo, Dak vs. Brady, a Title Sleeper, and Playoff Lines with Cousin Sal

Plus, Bill and Cousin Sal discuss the Texans losing the no. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and potential playoffs story lines

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the biggest stories from NFL Week 18, including the Lions ending the Packers’ playoffs hopes, the Texans losing the no. 1 pick in the draft by beating the Colts, Cowboys-Commanders, the Bills’ two special-teams touchdowns in their win over the Patriots, potential playoff story lines, and more (1:41). Then, they guess the lines for NFL wild-card weekend (39:59) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:11:55).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Jets Finish Season With Sixth Straight Loss, and Giants Backups Fight Against Eagles

Plus, Mike Flieglman on the Carlos Correa saga

By John Jastremski

ESPN’s Chris Fowler on Sportscasting During a Time of Crisis, College Football vs. the NFL, and Calling the National Championship

Bryan and Chris also discuss the impact of the transfer portal

By Bryan Curtis
Play

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” Coming in 2023, Plus Zion’s Classic NYC Outfit | Full Court Fits

Big Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Jaren Jackson Jr., P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro, and Zion Williamson

By Wosny Lambre

The Greatest, Worst, and Best Game in the History of the Chicago Bears

With the Bears now holding the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Jason debates all the potential moves that can be made in the offseason

By Jason Goff

Week 18 Recap: Dolphins and Seahawks Are in the Playoffs, Packers Miss Out, and Texans Lose the No. 1 Pick

Nora and Steven run through their winners and losers for the final week of the regular season

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more

Damar Hamlin’s Story Can’t Be Contained to a Week, a Month, or Even a Season

The 24-year-old continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. But even as his health news turns positive, the football world can’t forget what happened—or the many concerns it raised.

By Kevin Clark