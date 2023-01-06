 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Curious Clippers and More NBA Head-Scratchers With Rob Mahoney

Plus, a complicated Week 18 in the NFL with Peter Schrager

By Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss how hard it is to get a feel for NBA teams at this point in the season; they discuss the Nuggets, Clippers, Cavaliers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Mavericks, Celtics, Bucks, Suns, and more (1:35). Then, Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about the encouraging news regarding Bills DB Damar Hamlin, all of the interconnected Week 18 scenarios, favorite NFL matchups, and more (39:28). Finally, Bill gives out his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 18 (1:27:47).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

