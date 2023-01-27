 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Championship Weekend Mega-Preview, Plus a Boston Sports Check-in | With Peter Schrager, Benjamin Solak, and Bill’s Dad

Later, Bill talks with his dad about the ‘Boston Herald’ article detailing the Patriots’ dysfunctional 2022-23 season, the bleak outlook for the Red Sox, the surging Bruins, and more

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss Bengals-Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes’s injury, the Bengals’ postseason attitude adjustment, 49ers-Eagles, Aaron Rodgers rumors, and more (1:32). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the key personnel matchups in each conference title game, why these games are so difficult to bet, player props, and more (52:38) before Bill gives out the Million-Dollar Picks (1:16:55). Finally, Bill and his dad discuss the Boston Herald article detailing the Patriots’ dysfunction during the 2022-23 season, the bleak outlook for the Red Sox, the surging Bruins, the Celtics’ title hopes, and more (1:20:14).

‌Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager, Benjamin Solak, and Bill’s Dad
Producer: Kyle Crichton

