A Championship Weekend Mega-Preview, Plus a Boston Sports Check-in | With Peter Schrager, Benjamin Solak, and Bill’s Dad



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss Bengals-Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes’s injury, the Bengals’ postseason attitude adjustment, 49ers-Eagles, Aaron Rodgers rumors, and more (1:32). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the key personnel matchups in each conference title game, why these games are so difficult to bet, player props, and more (52:38) before Bill gives out the Million-Dollar Picks (1:16:55). Finally, Bill and his dad discuss the Boston Herald article detailing the Patriots’ dysfunction during the 2022-23 season, the bleak outlook for the Red Sox, the surging Bruins, the Celtics’ title hopes, and more (1:20:14).

‌Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Peter Schrager, Benjamin Solak, and Bill’s Dad

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS