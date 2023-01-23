A Cowboys Collapse, Burrow’s Big Day, Buffalo’s Big Mistake, and a Baby Doll Cameo With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys scoring only 12 points in their loss to the 49ers, the Eagles’ blowout win over the Giants, the Bengals’ impressive win over the Bills, and Chiefs-Jaguars (1:27). Then, they guess the lines for the AFC and NFC championship games (51:49), followed by special guest James “Baby Doll” Dixon, and Parent Corner (1:03:23).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and James Dixon
Producer: Kyle Crichton
