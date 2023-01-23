 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Cowboys Collapse, Burrow’s Big Day, Buffalo’s Big Mistake, and a Baby Doll Cameo With Cousin Sal

Bill recaps the weekend’s divisional-round playoff games

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys scoring only 12 points in their loss to the 49ers, the Eagles’ blowout win over the Giants, the Bengals’ impressive win over the Bills, and Chiefs-Jaguars (1:27). Then, they guess the lines for the AFC and NFC championship games (51:49), followed by special guest James “Baby Doll” Dixon, and Parent Corner (1:03:23).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and James Dixon
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

